Fox Will Move Forward With Firefly Reboot – On One Condition

Ever since Firefly ended, and Serenity graced theaters, sci-fi fans have been begging for more of the brown coats.

The series only lasted for one year on Fox, but it is widely regarded as one of the best sci-fi shows in history. The Joss Whedon creation – starring Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk – is still gaining momentum and fans to this day.

The folks at Fox often ask if they would ever be willing to make a reboot of Firefly, or at least revisit the original with some more episodes. With X-Files, Prison Break, and 24 all getting new shows, is it really out of the question?

According to Fox President Of Entertainment David Madden, the option for more Firefly is on the table. There’s only one condition:

Joss Whedon has to be on board if it’s going to get made.

It’s because of Whedon that the show became the landmark that it was, and Fox doesn’t want to get involved without him. They know it could be a hit, but they aren’t willing to drop the show’s identity.

Madden was sure enough about his decision to mention that he wouldn’t even consider the possibility without Whedon’s involvement.

So, if you’re hoping for more Firefly, look to Joss Whedon. It seems to be in his hands now.

