Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Opening Weekend Box Office Could Match the First Movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally headed to the big screen, arriving in theaters later this week. There's definitely been a lot of conversation about the DC sequel — both its star-studded cast and its potential place in the future DC Universe plans under James Gunn and Peter Safran. After the initial domestic box office projections of the film were surprisingly low, the latest numbers bring a bit more confidence. According to a new report, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is projected to earn $80-85 million at the worldwide box office, with $35 million of that coming from domestic screens. Granted, these numbers would be slightly lower than the opening for 2019's Shazam!, which got $53.5 million domestic and $102 million worldwide. But still, it might be a positive sign regarding the film's performance.

"What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC," director David F. Sandberg told fans via Twitter last month. "So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.

