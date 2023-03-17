Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Has Blunt, Hilarious Response When Asked Why She Joined DC Movie

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now playing exclusively in theaters, finally bringing the next chapter of the "Shazamily's" story to life onscreen. In addition to the returning members of the film's ensemble, the sequel includes quite a few new additions to its cast. Among them is West Side Story and Snow White star Rachel Zegler, who portrays the character Anthea in the film — and who recently had a hilarious take on the prospect of joining the franchise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Fury of the Gods' red carpet, Zegler was asked what compelled her to step into the DC Universe.

"I needed a job," Zegler explained. "I'm being so serious."

Who does Rachel Zegler play in Shazam! 2?

Zegler joins the franchise as Anthea, one of the Daughters of Atlas who comes into conflict with the Shazamily.

"It's funny because I had no idea about her singing, and it seems like in every other movie she sings," director David F. Sandberg recently told Entertainment Weekly. "In ours, she doesn't because I just didn't know!"

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

