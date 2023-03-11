Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reacts to Major Spoiler Reveal

In a week, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be arriving in theaters, showcasing the latest film inspired by the DC mythos. The marketing for the film has provided some surprising looks at what to expect from Billy Batson / Shazam! (Zachary Levi) and his family of superheroes — and the newest TV spot took that even further. Obviously, spoilers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods lurk below! Only look if you want to know! During Friday's WWE Smackdown, a new Shazam! Fury of the Gods television spot revealed that Gal Gadot's Diana Prince / Wonder Woman will be making a cameo appearance in the film, after previous reports had teased Wonder Woman's appearance in a dream sequence of the film, and many had assumed that it would be a stand-in instead of Gadot herself. Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter on Friday to address the news, and to advise fans not to "be online or watch tv with ads" if they want to go into the film unspoiled.

"Well there's some big Shazam spoilers out there now," Sandberg's tweet reads. "If you want to go in fresh maybe don't be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

What is Shazam! 2 about?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 17th.