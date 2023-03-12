Shazam! Fury of the Gods Debuts Exclusive New Look on Toonami

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally hitting theaters on Friday, and the DC sequel will see the return of some fan-favorite characters as well as franchise newcomers Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Rachel Zegler as Anthea. In the final trailer for the film, Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) faces off with a dragon at Citizen's Bank Stadium while Kalypso rides the back of a dragon through the city. Yesterday, Toonami released an exclusive new look at the movie, which gives fans a closer glimpse at the dragon scene.

"It was also trying to figure out, well, how can we do it differently?" director David F. Sandberg recently told EW. "We've seen a lot of dragons in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit and everything. But this is from mythology. It's a dragon that's sort of made of wood because he's born from a tree." You can check out the clip below:

Here's the full #Toonami exclusive look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is in theaters this Friday! pic.twitter.com/AjpPlF8bF2 — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) March 12, 2023

Will Lucy Liu Direct Again?

This isn't Liu's first foray into the world of superheroes. In 2018, she directed the Season 2 premiere of Netflix's Luke Cage, "Soul Brother #1." Liu has also helmed episodes of Graceland, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Elementary, and more. Recently, ComicBook's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Liu about Shazam! Fury of the Gods and asked if she would be interested in directing a superhero project again.

"I wouldn't mind going back behind the camera, but it would have to be for a really good reason because it takes up so much time and energy and you know, you have to really pour yourself into it," Liu shared. "I think that that is a commitment you want to give like 10,000% and there's just there's so many things that you can do in the world of comic books, you know, so yeah, I would never say no, but I would consider it."

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Lucy Liu on our YouTube channel.

Will Fury of the Gods Be the Last Shazam Movie?

Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. However, Sandberg recently said that it could depend on the box office turnout. "[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan Monday night on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.