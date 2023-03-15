Will There Be a Shazam 3? Zachary Levi Addresses Franchise Future, Possibly With Black Adam

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi believes that, even with DC's films under new management, the series' future rests with the fans. Despite reportedly carrying a higher budget, Shazam! Fury of the Gods' opening weekend is projected to bring in about as much as the first Shazam! movie did when it opened in 2019, introducing Levi as the titular hero and Asher Angel as his young alter ego, Billy Batson. ComicBook.com spoke to Levi previously about Shazam's future. Speaking to Deadline about the same while walking the red carpet at Shazam! Fury of the Gods' premiere, Levi projected nothing but confidence in what he, Angel, director David S. Sandberg (who had to skip the premiere), and the rest of the cast made. He also commented on possible plans for the long-expected showdown between Shazam and Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson played in a DC film last year.

"We made a great movie, I'm really proud of this movie, I hope everyone goes sees it, I hope they tell all their friends and family," Levi told Deadline. "That's all I can do: I can show up and be the best Shazam that I can be… It all comes down to what the people want." As to Shazam's potential meeting with Black Adam, Levi adds, "I think there was always some very, very, very, like hundred-thousand-foot view of down the road, maybe we would, but nobody ever told me that, so I don't know."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi on new DC Studios leadership

Warner Bros. recently shuffled the leadership of DC's film division, DC Studios, finding its "Kevin Feige" in the combined leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Levi noted that he's known both men for years and trusts their judgment.

"I do know that Peter, who I've know for years, and James, who I've even known longer, are really excellent leaders," Levi said. "And I trust where they're going to take all this stuff."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods sequels

Shazam's future in the DC Universe under Gunn and Safran remains unclear.A television spot for Shazam! Fury of the Gods spoiled a major DC character cameo (some suspect as an attempt boost interest and ticket sales), which might suggest increased ties between the Shazam! series and the rest of the DC Universe if said guest character didn't have an equally ambiguous future (at least the version and the actor seen here).

Co-writer Henry Gayden says he's had some talks with Gunn and Safran. Echoing Levi's statements, he tells Deadline they are "only the most preliminary of conversations, we're all waiting to see how this movie does and then see if we can tell that story."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on March 17th. Shazam! Is streaming now on HBO Max.