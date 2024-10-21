Shudder Confirms New Sequel to Keep Halloween Tradition Alive

An eighth V/H/S movie is coming next year, in keeping with a tradition that has seen one come out each of the last four years just in time for Halloween. In fact, of the seven V/H/S movies already available to stream, five of them (the first, then four in a row) came out in October, with only V/H/S 2 and V/H/S: Viral getting “off-season” releases (in July and November, respectively). A new V/H/S movie is hardly surprising, of course; the franchise has really come into its own, becoming a mainstay in the direct-to-consumer horror space and earning pretty great reviews for most of the recent installments.

Bloody Disgusting reported the news. There are no details yet on who might be working on the new movie, which will drop in 2025. Shudder just released V/H/S Beyond, which featured some big names, including Justin Long, Mike Flanagan, and Kate Siegel.

Flanagan already made news once today, with a report that he will team with Stephen King for an eight-episode, prestige miniseries based on King’s novel Carrie.

The first V/H/S was released in 2012, and the franchise can be viewed as two distinct “eras.” The first era got a release on-demand and a brief theatrical window, and the second went straight to streaming. While reviews were mediocre, there were some bright spots, including contributions to the anthology by filmmaker Adam Wingard and Radio Silence, the duo behind Ready Or Not and Scream 6. The V/H/S premise is that the stories in the anthology play out on haunted, abandoned videocassettes, which can then possess the viewer.

We got one V/H/S movie a year for another two years after that, but after V/H/S Viral, the franchise took a few years off. Since returning in 2021 with V/H/S 94, the franchise has lived on Shudder rather than getting modest theatrical releases. It has become a genre mainstay, giving some of the best creators in horror a place to make creative shorts. In addition to the six sequels already released, the world of V/H/S has spawned a pair of spinoffs: Siren and Kids vs. Aliens — as well the V/H/S: Video Horror Shorts miniseries on Snapchat’s Snap Originals platform.

The franchise seems like a perfect fit for Shudder, a streaming service dedicated exclusively to horror. Not only does it help them build relationships with beloved and up-and-coming horror names, but the V/H/S movies have been among some of the most-watched movies on the app. On a larger streamer, the movies might get lost in the shuffle, but on Shudder, they’re always a key release with plenty of attention when they drop.