The Best Slasher Movie of the 2000s Is Available to Watch For Free

The 1980s were the golden era of slasher movies, with the ’90s responsible for a handful of gems, thanks in large part to the emergence of Wes Craven’s Scream franchise. Traditionally, the 2000s haven’t been remembered quite as fondly, but fans have slowly started to come around on a few of the films from that decade. While the most talked-about slashers from the 2000s revolve around new era remakes of horror classics, one original hit has always hung around as a favorite amongst fans — and it just started streaming for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Adam Green’s Hatchet is a B-movie slasher parody of sorts that debuted back in 2006. Though it made almost no money at the box office, it has been a DVD and home media mainstay for years. It also hasn’t been the most accessible film to stream over the years, but that changed recently when it was added to Tubi’s lineup. Being on Tubi has made Hatchet completely free to stream, as long as you’re okay with sitting through a couple of ads.

Play video

Hatchet follows a group of tourists who get lost on a swamp tour in New Orleans, only to be targeted by a deformed man who kills anyone who enters his swampy territory. The film stars one-time Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder as the hatchet-wielding killer Victor Crowley. It also features appearances from fellow horror icons Robert Englund and Tony Todd.

Despite its lack of success out of the gate, Hatchet‘s popularity over time helped turn the story into an entire franchise, spawning three sequels between 2010 and 2017.

What’s New on Tubi?

Hatchet was recently added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup, as was popular 1980s camp slasher The Burning. Those two additions came alongside a huge roster of new arrivals at the start of July, including Jurassic World and Final Destination.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below!

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola