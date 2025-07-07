The Best Slasher Movie of the 2000s Is Available to Watch For Free

The 1980s were the golden era of slasher movies, with the ’90s responsible for a handful of gems, thanks in large part to the emergence of Wes Craven’s Scream franchise. Traditionally, the 2000s haven’t been remembered quite as fondly, but fans have slowly started to come around on a few of the films from that decade. While the most talked-about slashers from the 2000s revolve around new era remakes of horror classics, one original hit has always hung around as a favorite amongst fans — and it just started streaming for free.
Director Adam Green’s Hatchet is a B-movie slasher parody of sorts that debuted back in 2006. Though it made almost no money at the box office, it has been a DVD and home media mainstay for years. It also hasn’t been the most accessible film to stream over the years, but that changed recently when it was added to Tubi’s lineup. Being on Tubi has made Hatchet completely free to stream, as long as you’re okay with sitting through a couple of ads.
Hatchet follows a group of tourists who get lost on a swamp tour in New Orleans, only to be targeted by a deformed man who kills anyone who enters his swampy territory. The film stars one-time Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder as the hatchet-wielding killer Victor Crowley. It also features appearances from fellow horror icons Robert Englund and Tony Todd.
Despite its lack of success out of the gate, Hatchet‘s popularity over time helped turn the story into an entire franchise, spawning three sequels between 2010 and 2017.
What’s New on Tubi?
Hatchet was recently added to Tubi’s free streaming lineup, as was popular 1980s camp slasher The Burning. Those two additions came alongside a huge roster of new arrivals at the start of July, including Jurassic World and Final Destination.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below!
