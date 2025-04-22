Small Soldiers Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Steelbook

The 1998 cult classic action-comedy Small Soldiers is finally coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Copy), and it will come packaged in a Steelbook case that looks pretty fantastic. Pre-orders are available now here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date set for July 22nd. Note that this release isn’t a limited edition, so restocks should happen down the line if they sell out. Additional information can be found below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Small Soldiers, it’s often described as “Gremlins” meets “G.I. Joe”, with a plot that centers around a defense contractor named GloboTech Industries that acquires a small toy company and proceeds to develop action figures that use advanced military microprocessors. The tech creates an army of Commando Elite fighting figures that are programmed to seek out and destroy the peaceful Gorgonites, only they’re taking the mission seriously and the conflict escalates to the real world. It isn’t long before the humans that protect the Gorgonites are targeted by the Commandos.

The film stars Phil Hartman in his final on-screen role (the film is dedicated to him), along with Gregory Smith, Kirsten Dunst, Jay Mohr, Kevin Dunn, and Denis Leary. The voice cast for the toys includes Tommy Lee Jones, Frank Langella, Ernest Borgnine, Jim Brown, Bruce Dern, George Kennedy, Clint Walker (as the Commando Elite), and Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer (as the Gorgonites).

As for the special features on the Small Soliders 4K Blu-ray, official details haven’t been revealed, but it is expected to include the legacy extras from the 2021 Blu-ray release. These features include Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Small Soldiers and bloopers.