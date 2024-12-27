Snow White Star Gal Gadot Teases How Evil Her Evil Queen Will Be





Disney's Snow White will see Gal Gadot trade her heroic Wonder Woman tiara for the crown of an evil queen – but just how evil will she be? Well, when ComicBook.com caught up with Gal Gadot at D23 Expo the first question asked was how much fun did Gal Gadot have being bad. In her own words, she "loved it" playing the Evil Queen and called it one of the characters she's "enjoyed playing the most." It certainly was a tall order, as Gal Gadot will be singing and dancing as this rendition of the iconic Disney villainess.

In her full response to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis, Gal Gadot told us the following about her role in Snow White (2024) as the Evil Queen:

"First of all, [did I] have fun with it? I loved playing this character," Gadot said. "It's one of the characters that I enjoyed playing the most."

That all said, Gal was pretty clear that her Evil Queen is named "Evil Queen" with good reason:

"She is evil. She is deeply [makes evil gestures], you know? She has this dark side and the dynamic relationship – and what Snow White gets out of her is very... [looks menacingly]. Just wait."

While on stage at D23, Gadot told the crowd a bit more about how going evil for this role has really been a change for her, in terms of screen personas:

"Where do I begin? First of all, for me, it was very different from anything I've ever done before," Gadot explained. "I'm used to playing the other end from where the heart should be. She is the first and most iconic villain in the world and stepping into her shoes and getting under her skin was so delightful. I enjoyed it so much."

This new version of Snow White will star Golden Globe-winning West Side Story (2021) actress Rachel Zegler in the titular role, with Gal Gadot (obviously) playing the Evil Queen. Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb will be directing, with Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig writing the script.

Disney's Snow White is still keeping somewhat silent about the issue of including the Seven Dwarves; casting suggests the classic dwarf characters are in this new version – despite backlash from some members of the dwarfism community. Disney has assured that it is working with community representatives to handle things respectfully.

Disney's Snow White will be released in 2024.