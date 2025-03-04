Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Shadow Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Exclusive Is Back In Stock

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has been another box office success for the franchise (over $420 million worldwide to date), and it stands to reason that if you have the first two films on Blu-ray you’ll want to add the third to your collection as well. The question is, are you willing to own two copies of the 4K Steelbook? It’s a valid question because Sonic and Shadow designs will be available with a release date set for April 15th. In addition to info on the Steelbook designs, a complete breakdown of the 50+ minutes of special features that will be included in the home video release can be found below.

At the time of writing, the Sonic version of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 4K Steelbook Blu-ray is available to pre-order at here at Walmart. A listing is also avaialble here on Amazon. UPDATE: The Shadow edition of the 4K Steelbook is an Amazon exclusive that sold out quickly upon release, but is back available to pre-order here. Special features include commentary by director Jeff Fowler and Ben Schwartz along with blooopers and deleted scenes. Here’s the breakdown…

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Special Features:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Commentary By Director Jeff Fowler and the Voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz—Embark on an adventure with the director and star!

Sonic Family Fun—The Sonic cast and crew share how they’ve become like a family over the years.

Enter Shadow—Keanu Reeves and other cast members talk about his portrayal of fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.

Robotnik Family Reunion: Ivo and Gerald—Jim Carrey and the Sonic family discuss how the characters of Ivo and Gerald Robotnik were brought to life.

For the Love of Sonic: Directing a Trilogy—With a background in visual effects and animation, director Jeff Fowler shares how directing the Sonic films has been a dream come true.

The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog—Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles invite us into the recording booth.

Live-Action Lunacy: Acting Opposite Puppets—Find out what it’s like to act alongside life-sized puppets!

From the Cryo-Tank to London: The World of Sonic—Explore the production designs for the film’s many spectacular locations.

Team Sonic vs. Shadow—The team behind the epic battle sequences details how the action is choreographed for maximum realism.

A Very Sonic Christmas—Team Sonic helps Santa Claus save Christmas!

Gag Reel—Laugh along with Team Sonic and these hilarious outtakes!

Deleted Scenes

Sonic Central (Available on Digital Only)—A special message from director Jeff Fowler.



Sonic 3’s arrival was much anticipated by fans of the film series, of the videogames, and of the furry little hedgehog himself. Comicbook’s own Marc Deschamps notes that, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 takes everything that worked well in the first two films and trims a lot of the fat away, with a tighter focus on the familiar Sega characters. It’s easily the most faithful adaptation of the games, and there’s a lot of fan service to be found throughout. While that’s great for longtime fans, it never gets in the way of telling a story that will appeal to casual audiences.”

He continues on, “Instead, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 uses elements from the games to continue building and establishing this separate movie world. The result is something that can be enjoyed by both younger fans, and those that grew up playing Sonic Adventure 2. After three entries, Paramount’s Sonic series hasn’t lost any steam, and this might be the best one overall.”

So if that isn’t a raving review I don’t know what is. If you’re a fan of the speedy little mammal, then it looks like the theaters await you. Especially because there’s TWO speedy little mammals in this one!

