Sony’s Bullet Train Pushes Back Release Date

Sony’s Bullet Train is arriving at the station a little later. Sony Pictures announced today the high-speed action thriller teaming Brad Pitt with Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is moving from July 15 to July 29, taking the recently-vacated date of Dwayne Johnson’s DC movie Black Adam. Moving up to Bullet Train‘s former departure date of July 15 is Where the Crawdads Sing, a drama-mystery from Sony’s 3000 Pictures. The move means Bullet Train opens opposite Paramount’s animated action-comedy Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (July 22) and Focus Features’ Vengeance (July 22), putting distance between Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder (in theaters July 8).

Bullet Train was set for April 8, where it would have opened opposite Sonic the Hedgehog 2, before Sony in December pushed it to the summer moviegoing season.

Sony describes the original movie event as a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Academy Award winner Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Bullet Train also stars Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony’s Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel’s Eternals), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga).

Bullet Train is playing exclusively in movie theaters on July 29.