Sony Bumping ‘Goosebumps 2’ Release Date

Jack Black is bringing the things that go bump in the night back to theaters in 2018, but audiences will have to wait a little longer than they initially expected.

According to a new report from Deadline, Sony has pushed back the Goosebumps sequel by almost a month. Instead of hitting theaters on September 21, as originally planned, the Jack Black-starrer will debut on October 12.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This move shouldn’t be too worrisome for the Goosebumps faithful. While filming on the sequel hasn’t yet begun, the fact that the studio is just moving it back by a month makes it seem like, at this point, there is confidence that it will be completed by October. Plus, this puts the film much closer to Halloween, a holiday that will invite the spooky frights of R.L. Stine with open arms.

While the release date is solid at this point, there have been conflicting notions about the actual title of the anticipated sequel. Sony initially revealed that the film would be titled Goosebumps: Horrorland, but new reports suggested that it had been changed to Goosebumps: Slappy’s Revenge.

Regardless of which title the film ends up using, The Duff helmer Ari Sandel is set to direct the next Goosebumps installment, with Jack Black reprising his role as beloved author R.L. Stine.