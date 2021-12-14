Marvel and Sony Are Planning a Crossover Movie for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Tom Holland has become one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and his work as Spider-Man helped solidify his talent as an A-list star. Right now, the actor is living large in light of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s upcoming premiere. Many have worried the film would be Holland’s last as the Marvel superhero, but reports have suggested there is more to come. And when ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis got to speak with Sony Pictures chair Tom Rothman recently, we learned the company is working with Marvel Studios on another crossover pitch.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Rothman explained. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

At the beginning of the month, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal mentioned in an interview that Marvel and Sony were already working together on a third trilogy with Holland in the lead role. Insider reports then indicated that nothing official had been reached in regards to this new trilogy, but that Sony and Marvel remained close in their working relationship and hope to keep that going into the future.

Rothman’s comments on Monday night back up those reports. He specifically stated that nothing official had been decided upon just yet, mainly because the two companies have been focusing their efforts on releasing No Way Home. There may not be news on a new Spider-Man movie for quite a while. What we do know, however, is that Holland will be returning to the MCU in another upcoming MCU title.

Perhaps he reprises his role in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, continuing his story with Cumberbatch’s sorcerer supreme. It’s also worth nothing that the Doctor Strange sequel’s director is Sam Raimi, who directed the first three live-action Spider-Man films for Sony.

Which upcoming MCU movie do you think Tom Holland will appear in next? Let us know in the comments!