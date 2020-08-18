LeBron James Reveals New Look at Space Jam Sequel

✖

LeBron James and Warner Bros. Pictures have dropped a fiery new reveal from the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, debuting a first look at the official uniform James will wear while representing the Tune Squad in the sequel. A major upgrade from the uniform that Michael Jordan wore in the 1996 original film, this outfit features the traditional Looney Tunes vector logo across the side and stretches onto the jersey and shorts instead of just the chest. Check out the video below and let us know what you think of the fresh new design in the comment section!

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

Much like the original film, the NBA all-star will be joined by other famous basketball players for the movie, including members of both the NBA and WNBA. The confirmed list includes Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), plus Avengers: Endgame's Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green will co-star.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who previously delivered audiences Girls Trip and Night School. The highly anticipated sequel slams into theaters on July 16th, 2021, one of the few films that hasn't been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic (not yet).

"Space Jam has always been scheduled to come out in June of 2021," James previously said on the Road Trippin' podcast. "So we're kind of ok. And a lot of it right now is animation, so being indoors is actually great for us. So we’re still on. Just like everything in the world, everything is slowed down a little bit, but we’re still on target. I’m looking forward to it. During this time right now, I wish we could release it right now, man, and give people some things to watch in their households. But we got until next year, next summer. We’re excited about it."

The first Space Jam was released in 1996 featured Michael Jordan in the lead role, joined by the likes of Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, David Ewing, Shawn Bradley, Wayne Knight, Larry Byrd, and Bill Murray.

