Space Jam 2: First Look at Uniforms Revealed

The upcoming Space Jam sequel has seen a number of starts and stops in its production, with fans of the original film surely excited to get a first look at the official merchandise being released for the new film honoring the two basketball teams that go head to head in the new film, the Tune Squad and the Monstars. The uniforms look quite similar to the outfits worn by the characters in the original 1996 film, leaving audiences to speculate if the new film will see the characters wearing the same outfits from the original or if the new players will adopt an alternative look for the adventure.

Much like the original film, the Space Jam sequel will feature a cast comprised of both actors and professional athletes. LeBron James will play the main hero and will be joined by Avengers: Endgame‘s Don Cheadle, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, in addition to NBA and WNBA stars Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City), Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), and Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks).

The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who previously delivered audiences Girls Trip and Night School.

Despite the years of struggles to get the project to move forward, it was James’ passion for the endeavor that never wavered.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

One of the biggest pieces of the puzzle to help the film move forward came when Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, was revealed to be rewriting the script, in addition to serving as a producer.

“I always wanted to be a superhero. Batman was my favorite. But I knew I could never be Bruce Wayne. You’ve got to understand, for me that was in no way possible; I never felt like I could be the president of a multibillion-dollar company,” James shared previously of Coogler’s involvement. “[Coogler] gave this generation’s kids something I didn’t have when I was a kid, and that’s a superhero movie with an African-American cast.”

Space Jam 2 is slated to debut on July 16, 2021.

