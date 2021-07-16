Space Jam's Mama Fratelli Easter Egg Has Fans Buzzing
The trailer for Space Jame: A New Legacy has finally arrived. Not only does it give fans of the iconic franchise a look at the highly anticipated follow-up, but the teaser just so happens to be packed full with cameos from most of Warner Brothers' other franchises. In fact, there are enough Easter eggs throughout the trailer to make Ready Player One blush.
Easter eggs that include, believe it or not, an homage to Anne Ramsey's iconic Mama Fratelli from The Goonies. As the cameras pan around the court at the end of the trailer standing there, lo and behold, is someone closely resembling Ramsey. They're even dressed up exactly like the villain from the action adventure.
Since it doesn't appear a sequel to The Goonies won't be happening any time soon, Mama Fratelli's cameo will have to hold fans over for now. “The Goonies sequel I want to see, I want to go back in time and I want to meet One-Eyed Willy in the middle of battle. That’s what I want to do,” Goonies star Sean Astin previously said at MCM Birmingham Comic Con after confirming he would return for a sequel. “But I’m just the actor, I don’t get to choose. I never put it out there, but now we’re getting old, might as well.”
Suffice to say, fans of The Goonies are excited about the homage, and you can keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for release on July 16th.
What other Easter eggs have you found in the trailer? Let us know if you've found someone surprising in the comments section!prev