Space Jam Sequel Finally Returns to HBO Max

Space Jam: A New Legacy is back on HBO Max after being removed earlier this year. The LeBron James-led feature was a hit with families upon release and actually won the box office on its opening weekend. However, there has been a lot of discussion about the film on social media that leads to a bit of a mixed reaction. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 25% freshness rating, while over on the audience side of things it remains at 79%. That’s a wide chasm that shows you how much audiences got a kick out of a fun afternoon while critics wanted a bit more. All things considered, Warner Bros. has to be happy that the long-awaited sequel managed to resonate so strongly with younger viewers, that was the goal from the word go. Now, you can sit down with the kids and run it back to your heart’s content. (There will be a lot of households doing just that as we get into this weekend.)

If you ask director Malcolm D. Lee, never say never when it comes to a sequel. The filmmaker talked to Entertainment Weekly about the prospects after A New Legacy‘s debut. There’s some optimism, but nothing major yet.

“I never say never,” Lee explained. “It’s all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively. But I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you’ve got to find a script and story that’s good enough to not repeat what’s been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.”

A lot of argument has cropped up about this movie on social media. Some wondered if this movie was a stain on the legacy of the original film. But, Space Jam: A New Legacy likely means a bit more to younger viewers.

“A lot of people wondered why this movie was necessary,” Comicbook.com’s review reads. “The original Space Jam is viewed as a classic for a lot of older fans, but it’s important to remember that the same sort of critiques were leveled at Michael Jordan’s entry when it premiered in the mid-’90s. Younger viewers are going to have a blast seeing some of their favorite cartoons on-screen while older members of the audience might find themselves drifting back toward their own youths, back when an airbrushed Taz shirt was the height of cool. When I walked out of my screening, a seven-year-old turned to his father and firmly said, ‘That was a good movie!’ And, honestly, that might be the best recommendation you can give a family film like this.”

Will you be watching Space Jam: A New Legacy this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!