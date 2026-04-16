Spaceballs 2 Footage Reveals Official Title And Shows Franchise Still Has The Magic at CinemaCon

The original Spaceballs has become one of the iconic parodies of all time since its release in 1987, and for years, . While the original Spaceballs was primarily focused on Star Wars, it also had fun with all sorts of pop culture topics as a whole, and given how geek culture has become such a major part of pop culture in the years since, it feels like the perfect time for a sequel. Thankfully, that’s actually happening with Spaceballs 2, and during a CinemaCon presentation, the anticipated film not only revealed its official title but also showcased new footage that shows the franchise hasn’t lost its magic.

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There was actually a message from Dark Helmet to kick off the Spaceballs 2 segment, but then the footage starts to roll with an introduction from the classic trailer voice. The footage is presented like a documentary about how Spaceballs 2 actually got the green light, which is also why there are purposefully unfinished visual effects throughout. We also see that Dark Helmet has a triple lightsaber, and after an incredibly random shot of Harry Potter, we get a look at the final scene of the footage, which shows Avatar at the urinal with Dark Helmet as they share an awkward moment regarding size. After the footage, Mel Brooks revealed that the official title is Spaceballs: The New One.

Check out the title reveal for yourself:

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Spaceballs: The New One Is Shaping Up To Be An All-Star Reunion

Image Courtesy of MGM

The long-awaited Spaceballs sequel is directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Josh Gad, and the pitch for the film was so strong that it has brought back the stars who made the original such a beloved hit in the first place.

Spaceballs creator Mel Brooks is returning to the franchise and will likely be reprising the role of the not-so-wise sage Yogurt (themed after Star Wars’ legend Yoda). Meanwhile, Rick Moranis is actually coming out of retirement to reprise the role of Dark Helmet, who is the now legendary parody of Darth Vader. Other returning stars include Bill Pullman as Lone Star, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and George Wyner as Colonel Sanders.

There will be new stars in the mix as well, including Lewis Pullman. Pullman will be playing the role of Starburst, who is Lone Star’s son, and it’s perfect casting since Lewis is actually Bill Pullman’s real-life son as well. Keke Palmer is joining the universe as well as Destiny, and given the name, she could be a parody of Rey.

There are two mystery roles in the mix as well, including Anthony Carrigan and Josh Gad. Both of their roles are unclear, though Gad is also pulling double duty, as he wrote the script.

Spaceballs: The New One hits theaters on April 23, 2027.

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