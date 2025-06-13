Spaceballs Already Gave Us a Sequel, And You Completely Forgot About It

Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi spoof Spaceballs is a comedic institution that brilliantly skewered Star Wars and the entire space-opera genre with a barrage of sight gags, puns, and unforgettable characters. From Dark Helmet’s (Rick Moranis) oversized headgear to the sage advice of Yogurt (Mel Brooks), the keeper of The Schwartz, the film embedded itself into pop culture, coining phrases that fans have gleefully quoted for decades. Its enduring popularity, as Brooks himself noted, has outstripped many of his other acclaimed films, consistently finding new audiences and proving that good parody is timeless. Furthermore, the merchandising jokes within the film, like “Spaceballs: The Flamethrower!”, became a meta-commentary on blockbuster franchising that feels even more relevant today, cementing its status as a prescient satire.

The excitement for more adventures in this very, very, very, very far away galaxy has recently reached ludicrous speed with official news that Spaceballs 2 is in active development at Amazon MGM Studios. Brooks is on board to produce, with Josh Gad (Olaf in Frozen) set to star, co-write, and also produce. Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is slated to direct, working from a script penned by Gad, Benji Samit (Central Park), and Dan Hernandez (Koala Man).

Adding to the anticipation, reports confirm the return of original Spaceballs cast members like Moranis as the comically inept Dark Helmet and Bill Pullman as the heroic Lone Starr, with Brooks expected to reprise his roles as President Skroob and the wise Yogurt. Keke Palmer (Nope) is also joining the cast in an undisclosed role, promising a blend of beloved veterans and fresh comedic talent. While fans eagerly await this new cinematic voyage, many might have forgotten, or never even known, that Spaceballs already received a sequel, albeit in a very different format.

What Was Spaceballs: The Animated Series?

Long before the current sequel buzz, the Spaceballs universe briefly expanded with Spaceballs: The Animated Series, also known as Spaceballs: The Totally Warped Animated Adventures! This short-lived cartoon adaptation first aired in 2008, nearly two decades after the original film’s release. The series was co-created and executive produced by Brooks himself, who also returned to voice his iconic characters. It ran for a single season consisting of 13 episodes, primarily broadcast on G4 in the United States and Super Channel in Canada. While Moranis and Pullman did not reprise their roles for the animated venture, other key original cast members did return, most notably Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa and the legendary Joan Rivers as the voice of the droid Dot Matrix, one of her final roles. Barf, originally played by the late John Candy, was voiced by Tino Insana in the animated series, and Dark Helmet was voiced by prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Futurama).

The animated series aimed to recapture the irreverent spirit of the original movie, but instead of solely focusing on Star Wars, it broadened its satirical targets to include more contemporary pop culture phenomena of the mid-2000s. Each episode typically spoofed a popular movie, TV show, or even video games, reframing them through the Spaceballs lens. For example, titles included “Hairy Putter and the Groping Goblet,” “Grand Theft Starship,” “Spaceballs of the Caribbean,” and “Mighty Morphin’ Dark Helmet.” This approach allowed the series to tackle a wider range of subjects than the film. Despite Brooks’ involvement and the return of some original talent, the series didn’t achieve widespread recognition and quickly faded into relative obscurity, becoming more of a footnote in the Spaceballs legacy than a widely celebrated continuation.

Why the Spaceballs Animated Series Crashed & Burned

Spaceballs: The Animated Series ultimately failed to capture the original film’s magic and secure a lasting audience due to a mix of creative shortcomings and unfavorable circumstances. For starters, its broadcast on G4, a channel with a niche gaming-focused viewership, inherently restricted its exposure to the broader audience familiar with the 1987 movie. In addition, this limited reach made it difficult to build momentum, especially for a property revival appearing over two decades after its initial success.

To make matters worse, the animation of Spaceballs: The Animated Series was simplistic and lacked the visual inventiveness and comedic impact of the live-action film’s gags. In addition, the humor was a marked downgrade, abandoning the original’s clever wordplay and layered satire for less sophisticated and often ineffective jokes. Furthermore, the decision to broaden its parodic scope to contemporary mid-2000s pop culture, rather than maintaining the sharper sci-fi focus of the film, diluted the Spaceballs‘ identity and did not resonate well with fans. Finally, the absence of crucial original cast members, particularly Moranis and Pullman, was a critical flaw. Their iconic performances were fundamental to the Spaceballs‘ comedic chemistry, and their absence in the animated series created a void that new voice actors could not adequately fill. These combined issues resulted in a product that fell far short of the standards set by its classic predecessor, dooming Spaceballs: The Animated Series to be forgotten.

