Todd McFarlane Confirms Action Figures for the ‘Spawn’ Movie

Todd McFarlane has carved out a unique role in the geek world space, and it sounds like they might come together for the upcoming Spawn movie.

ComicBook.com recently got a chance to talk with McFarlane about the live-action reboot, which he will write and direct. As McFarlane revealed, McFarlane Toys will be making merchandise for the movie — but the toys themselves will hopefully just create more hype, instead of spoiling any major details.

“Yes. Traditionally, a lot of toys come out before the movie.” McFarlane explained. “I’m not giving anything away in the toy aisle three weeks before the movie comes out. There should be some sense of [mystery], you know…”

“You can see it right now with Venom.” McFarlane continued. “People got a little frustrated, they wanted something in the first trailer and then the second trailer. People have the hunger to want to see the cool thing. Right? You’re always going to have the frustration if you don’t have enough, especially from the trailer. We’ll be doing all those things later. People are going to want to be seeing more and more and more.”

Given the amount of comic book movie toys on the market – and the times that fake rumors have been started because of those toys – McFarlane’s comments are pretty sound. As McFarlane put it, he definitely wants a bit of mystery surrounding Spawn, even though that won’t stop fans from having their own preconceived notions about the film.

“The fun between now and then is going to be listening to the fans.” McFarlane revealed. “‘I love it! I hate it! Jaime Foxx is an idiot! Jaime Foxx is the best choice ever! This is ridiculous, he’s a comedian!’ All of that, to me, is interesting and sort of fun stuff. I don’t take it personal. I’m not here to defend it. I think every fan gets to have their own personality. They can do what they want. I think some commenter will be premature because they don’t have enough information. All I can do is go here’s the next stuff, here’s a trailer. Now you got more information to download. Is it then something that you want?”

“It still goes back to the old adage, ‘Any publicity is good publicity.’” McFarlane continued. “So, if they’re talking, even if it’s smack, it’s because somebody is interested or concerned. All those are okay. Now our job is to see if we can’t deliver something that will get some of the people who aren’t necessarily committed, get them comfortable and get them on our side.”

“We’ll have, I think, a giant pool that will be giving us a big benefit of the doubt to start with.” McFarlane added. “So, good, we got that, check. And the other, we’ll go, hey, weren’t with you on the whole thing, you know, interesting enough job. But, at least, they’ll give us a chance. That’s all I’m asking for. Give me a chance, take a look at it and then write your report card. Whatever you write after that is completely fair.”

Spawn will star Jaime Foxx as Al Simmons/Spawn, and will be produced by Blumhouse Productions and McFarlane Films.

McFarlane’s Spawn movie does not yet have a release date. The film is expected to go into production by the end of the year.