Blumhouse Boss Jason Blum Doesn't Want Any More Spawn Delays (Exclusive)

Spawn movie producer Jason Blum doesn't want any more delays. ComicBook.com talked to the Blumhouse Productions CEO about Imaginary. However, we had to ask about Spawn and its targeted release date. The last time we spoke with Blum, he was adamant that we would see Spawn in 2025. Well, he remembers that quote, and that's why he's keeping his mouth closed when it comes to the film currently in production. Apparently, the writing team is going as fast as it can and doesn't want to hear one more word about Spawn. So, in an effort to give them their space, Blum decided to respond with "no comment." He knows the fans want the new movie. They'll just have to wait a little bit more.

"Every time I bring up Spawn, I got an email from Scott Silver that says, 'If you bring this up again, I'm gonna give you the script later'," Blum joked. "So, I don't wanna say anything about it. I'm taking it all back. I have no comment. Officially, no comment." Sounds like we're still going to be waiting Spawn fans.

Where Is The Spawn Script?

(Photo: Image Comics)

With the project officially greenly back in 2017, fans have been waiting on Spawn for a while now. McFarlane spoke to us back in January. He said that he was expecting a script soon and name dropped the Blumhouse executive. The producer has been no-nonsense when it comes to getting Spawn out into the world. With things moving forward, they're hoping that the movie can continue to build some momentum.

"Jason Blum is one of the better ones at getting things done," McFarlane said to ComicBook at the beginning of 2024. "They tell me I get to read the script this month. The email is going out this week to remind them that they promised me that."

Spawn's Been Around A While

It can be hard to believe, but Spawn has been around for over 30 years. McFarlane calls the project one of his greatest joys. When he talked to us for Spawn #350, he said that it was hard to imagine life without the book going on. So, he's going to keep at it.

"I've been with Spawn now for over 30 years. I know that seems like a long time," McFarlane told us. "I've been with my wife for 45 years, and I think I still got another 40 with her, so I don't know. When you enjoy doing what it is you're doing, it's not work, it's easy. And I've said before, I need it in my life because I deal with so much other stuff, especially on the toy side where I deal with corporations and getting people's approvals and getting people to sign off.

He added, "I need my little creative paradise that is all mine, that I can just wake up, come up with whatever is in my head and do it, and not need anybody's approval. It's my chicken noodle for my soul. I know people go 'Todd, how do you do it for so long?' I think I'd be half crazy if I didn't have it, in all honesty."

When do you think we'll get that Spawn movie? Let us know down in the comments!