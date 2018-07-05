‘Spawn’ Reboot Rumored to Cast Jeremy Renner in Major Role

The upcoming Spawn film has landed Jamie Foxx as the titular character, yet there are many other integral components of the mythology that have yet to be announced. A number of reports have teased at who could land the role of Twitch Williams in the film, the most recent of which being a rumor that Avengers star Jeremy Renner will snag the role.

According to ThatHashtagShow, “A source with knowledge of the production tipped us off to Renner’s potential role as Twitch, a character described as ‘an honest detective’ who will team up with Spawn as he seeks vengeance for the murder of his young daughter.”

It’s tough to discern the accuracy of the rumor, given how tentatively the outlet shared the casting details. It’s worth noting that, earlier this week, the site “exclusively” claimed Frances McDormand had joined Godzilla vs. Kong, with other outlets immediately sharing the information. Hours later, the site then published a retraction that she wasn’t actually involved with the project.

The narrative of Spawn will likely rely heavily on Twitch’s grounded perception of supernatural events, necessitating a strong performer to carry the weight of the storyline. According to Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, he already has ideas in mind of who would be the perfect choice for the character.

“Do I have my wish list? Of course I do,” McFarlane admitted during an interview with ComicBook.com. “Do I think it’s likely that I’ll be able to get one of them? You know, I’m a realist. But, I didn’t think I was going to get Jamie. But, I said, let’s ask. What’s the worst that could happen if they say no? Before I go anywhere, I’m going to go to my list. If they say no, then we keep moving.”

Landing an actor with the star power of Foxx is sure to make casting the rest of the film easier, as it will lend credence to the project.

“I can get, especially now with Jamie as cast, I can get another really good actor for the Twitch role. I think it also brings up all the rest of the cast,” McFarlane continued. “People will go, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ especially if you get some of the people that are on my list for Twitch. And then all of a sudden it makes it easier for us to cast the rest of it because people, I’m hoping will then go, ‘I’m going to be involved in that kind of a project. It’d be fun.’ And then all of a sudden, this little, small movie at least it appears to be, a legit movie, right? This silly thing Todd wanted to do, it feels real now. We can work with that, both in terms of marketing and exploit it. It will eventually lead to enough commercial success that we can say that we’ve only just begun. I’ve got a lot of stories. I’ve got 286 issues of the comic book.”

This new iteration of Spawn doesn’t have a release date but is expected to head into production by the end of the year.

