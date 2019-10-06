Spawn Creator Wants Movie to Look Like Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems

Todd McFarlane’s hard at work cobbling together another live-action Spawn movie and as it turns out, the filmmaker wouldn’t mind it if the movie ended up looking like Adam Sandler‘s Uncut Gems. We were sitting down with the legendary comic writer-turned-filmmaker at New York Comic Con talking about all things Spawn when he pointed out he wanted his movie to have a similar look and feel to the upcoming film from A24 — something that’s already getting rave reviews from critics.

“Here’s what gave me some solace the other day,” McFarlane says. “I saw this movie trailer, it was called Uncut Gems. It looks amazing. I know what I want my movie to look like. This movie looks like my movie, right?”

McFarlane then went on to say he wants to get in contact with the director of photography (Darius Khondji) for Uncut Gems in hopes of hiring them for the Spawn movie. “I see movies every now and then and just go visually, that’s the grit I want,” the filmmaker says.

If you’ve been keeping up with the development of this latest Spawn movie, you’ll know by now it’s been a bit of development hell for the better part of three years as it works to get picked up by a distributor. That doesn’t worry McFarlane in the slightest, especially after he found out Uncut Gems has been in the works for a decade.

“Then I did a little research on this movie and that script had been written 10 years ago,” continues McFarlane. “And it had been floating around for 10 years, so I go ‘Oh shoot. I feel like I’m on a fast track then right now so Todd, just sit back and enjoy the glaciers moving before we get to yes.’”

McFarlane let us know during San Diego Comic-Con this past July there’s money “sitting on the sidelines,” though the movers and shakers can’t seem to manage to agree on one script.

“The money’s sitting on the sidelines ready to go,” McFarlane told us at the time. “I just need to get everyone that wants to put in money to shake their heads to the same script. As you can imagine, everyone has a slightly different version of it in their head. You just go and trying to appease a handful of people while not giving in to what it is that I’m trying to do myself. Because if I have to change it too much, I’ll just walk away from it all.”

Uncut Gems is set for release on December 13th while Spawn has yet to get a release date.

