Hobgoblin Teased for Spider-Man 3 With New Viral Marketing

As if Spider-Man 3 wasn't already packed to the brim with characters, another formidable Spidey foe could be coming to life. For the past few years, Sony has run a viral marketing account on Instagram, posing as Flash Thompson's (Tony Revolori) "real" account. Through the years, the account has provided some interesting insight, from sharing an unseen angle of a Spider-Man: Far From Home fight to a handful of various Marvel Easter eggs that may or may not go somewhere in the future.

Now, the account held a voting survey throughout the day on Monday, and one of the slides could seem to point towards the arrival of Hobgoblin. In the Instagram Story survey, Ned (Jacob Batalon) can be seen with an orange triangle behind his head — a drawing that most would assume could be a nod to the character's (very, very brief) time as the high-flying villain.

Admittedly, it could all be a red herring as the account has shared similar teases or nods in the past without anything coming to fruition. This time around, however, there's already been speculation surrounding the character after Batalon showed up to the Spider-Man 3 with an all-new look.

"I feel like I've spent the entire year, just like everyone else, not really working, per se, and I would love to just work on something, just in general," Batalon previously shared with ComicBook.com about his excitement to shoot the new Spider-Man sequel. "I mean, I miss everyone from our squad, I miss the producers, our director, obviously. I miss our castmates. Really, I just miss everyone. I really just wanna work and be productive and see my friends again. I'm definitely really anxious to work again."

To date, Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) are all rumored to be a part of the production in some shape, way, or form.

When ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige earlier this month, the producer wouldn't so much hint which characters would end up appearing.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," he said during a press event for WandaVision. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

Spider-Man 3 is due for release on December 17th.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Spidey 3? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!