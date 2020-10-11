Spider-Man 3 Star Jacob Batalon Shows Off New Look in Birthday Post

✖

Happy Birthday, Jacob Batalon! October 9th marked the 24th birthday of the actor known for playing Ned Leeds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We love it when Spidey's onscreen BFF pops up on Instagram. In fact, he recently had an adorable interaction with Tom Holland on the social media site. Batalon's latest post was in honor of his birthday. Not only is he taking the time to celebrate his "Kobe year" but he also commented on his recent weight loss.

"Don’t try to get at me..imma be vibin all day 😏🍍🔥cheee😝 by the way, while I appreciate the concern, people can stop telling me to lose weight now #kobeyear 2️⃣4️⃣," Batalon wrote. You can check out his photo below:

Batalon was most recently seen in Quibi's 50 States of Fright. His episodes, which focus on legends from Colorado, unfold in what many believe to be one of the most haunted locales in the country. ComicBook.com recently caught up with Batalon to talk about his connection to the horror genre, his thoughts on the supernatural, and the movies that most scare him. He also talked about the news that Jamie Foxx will be showing up in Spider-Man 3.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx," Batalon shared." Literally, I grew up watching his things and so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend. I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes, so just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific. He's very diverse and he does do everything and it's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.