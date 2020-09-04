Here Is How John Cena Could Look Like As Spider-Man Villain Sandman

✖

Around this time next year, John Cena will be appearing as Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. A few months after the DC blockbuster hits theaters, Sony has Spider-Man 3 set for release. If one certain contingent of fans get their way, the WWE superstar will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sandman in the Spidey threequel. Based on popular fancasts of late, big-time concept artist Jacksons Caspersz painted Cena as Sandman and now, we can't see anyone else in the role.

Caspersz's magnificent piece features Cena will the classic Sandman looking, even wearing the classic green-striped shirt William Baker wears in the comics. He's then forming a mace with one hand and a makeshift cinder block with the other. See it for yourself below.

Originally set to begin filming this September, production has been delayed to the ongoing global pandemic. Spider-Man star Tom Holland is currently shooting Uncharted for Sony and it's thought the superstar will hop right into production on Spidey when wrapped on the video game adaptation.

Little is known about the Spidey threequel, other than the teases that have dropped here and there. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the movie will very much be about Holland's Peter Parker finally stepping out of the shadows of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a previous interview. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17th, 2021.

Cover photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images