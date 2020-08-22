The Suicide Squad: John Cena Reveals How Peacemaker Is Different From Captain America

✖

On some fronts, comic fans might compare Peacemaker to Captain America. Both characters want world peace and are generally reasonable heroes. When it comes to Peacemaker, however, The Suicide Squad star John Cena admits the hero might not be reasonable at all. In fact, as it turns out, he really is a "douchey Captain America."

Cena made the comments during the behind-the-scenes video released during The Suicide Squad's panel during DC FanDome Saturday afternoon, technically our first look at the James Gunn feature. You can see the full video, including Cena's comments above.

Earlier this year, Cena praised Gunn's commitment to the craft, saying the helmer behind Squad and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of the most dedicated filmmakers he's worked with.

“When I watch Guardians, immediately I’m connected to these people and I walk away with a certain takeaway from that movie,” Cena said in January. “It has nothing to do with the preconceived notions of the comic book characters. I watched the movie for the movie and I enjoy it. I’m also a storyteller at heart. I got to go out there on a nightly basis in WWE and entertain Birmingham, Alabama and make them want to believe that they want to see a WWE title switch or that so-and-so hates so-and-so or whatever story we’re trying to put together for that night. So I tip my cap to a great storyteller. James is a writer and a developer and he has great vision.”

He then made sure to point out the atmosphere Gunn created on-set was something he enjoyed being a part of, making it easier to go into work on any given day. “You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work. [Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021 while Evans' Captain America in the MCU movies on Disney+.

What other supporters do you think are in store for The Suicide Squad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.