Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi Reveals His Problem With Modern Superhero Movies (And He’s Right)

For over a quarter century, superhero movies have been one of the most dominant forces in pop culture, and their standing in the zeitgeist has significantly evolved during that time. In the early 2000s, it felt like comic book adaptations were trying to find their footing. Once they did, it led to the superhero movie boom of the 2010s as the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the biggest franchise in Hollywood history. Now, things are starting to shift in the other direction. 2025 was arguably the year the superhero movie bubble burst, as horror and anime emerged as more reliable box office draws. People have been trying to diagnose what’s wrong with the superhero films of the past handful of years, and one of the genre’s pioneers has an amusing take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Sam Raimi recently took part in an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit to promote the release of his upcoming horror flick Send Help. One user asked the filmmaker to share his biggest criticism of modern superhero movies. “That they don’t offer me more of them!” was Raimi’s response.

Sam Raimi Is One of the Best Superhero Movie Directors (but Will He Ever Make More?)

Raimi’s reply feels like it’s meant to be somewhat humorous, but there’s a great deal of truth to the sentiment behind it. Raimi is one of the most important figures for superhero movies in the 21st century, having spearheaded the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Those films continue to resonate with audiences today, and Raimi’s distinct vision for them is a main reason why. Released in an era where Fox’s X-Men was cracking jokes about yellow spandex, Raimi channeled his passion for the classic Spider-Man comics and fully embraced the sensibilities of the source material. He wasn’t afraid to lean into camp and humor while also treating Peter Parker’s personal journey with the proper amount of seriousness and respect.

More than 20 years after its release, a case can be made that Spider-Man 2 is still the best Marvel movie ever, as it perfectly encapsulates what makes its titular protagonist such a beloved character. Raimi always understood that his Spider-Man movies wouldn’t work unless the audience cared about Peter, so he made sure to emphasize the human element that made up the films’ emotional core. Even Spider-Man 3, by far the weakest of Raimi’s trilogy, carves out a compelling arc for Peter as he learns the importance of staying humble and takes responsibility for his mistakes.

Raimi also left his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he helmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While that isn’t the most critically acclaimed MCU installment, it stands out from other Multiverse Saga entries due to Raimi’s vision and direction. He proved to be a strong fit for this material, getting to lean into his horror roots for some shocking sequences and imagery (Scarlet Witch brutally killing the Illuminati is a highlight). Raimi’s signature blend of action and darkness made Multiverse of Madness an entertaining, visually stunning experience, demonstrating the benefit of getting a distinct voice behind the camera.

Raimi clearly has an interest in coming back to the genre, but it remains to be seen if he will receive that chance. Doctor Strange 3 is in development, though no release date has been set and no director is attached. Marvel is working closely with star Benedict Cumberbatch to identify filmmakers he wants to work with, meaning there could be a change behind the camera to keep things fresh. Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is hoping to get a Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire off the ground, but there are numerous hurdles that would need to clear before cameras roll. Hopefully, Raimi gets another shot to make a superhero movie. His approach and filmmaking style is something the genre needs more of.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!