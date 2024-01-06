Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Letterboxd's Top Movie of 2023

Letterboxd fans have spoken and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the highest rated film on the platform for 2023. On social media, the review site shouted out the second movie in the Miles Morales trilogy as the fan favorite of the year. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse basically ate the Internet when it released over the summer. The dictionary added the word canon event to its slang section. Spider-Sonas we're all over social media with people sharing their own takes on what their Spider-Man would look like. So, it's not hard to believe that this movie with rank so highly among film fans. However, it is a bit of an achievement for an animated film to Notch this on her over the course of an entire year.

That just goes to show how much people love Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Despite repeated accusations of future superhero fatigue, Spider-Man has proved to be immune to these effects. Both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are two of the only films to garner both critical and box office success in the genre as the pandemic set in. So, it would seem that it doesn't even matter what Spider-Man it is so long as there's someone in red and blue swinging through a city. That also means, Sony pictures animation can look forward to a massive theater draw whenever Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse premieres.

What's Going On With Beyond The Spider-Verse?

After the rapid response to the first movie, all eyes are on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Call Director Joaquim Dos Santos spoke to Collider about the Long road towards that third movie. While everyone has been praising the second Miles Morales movie, there's no questioning the extreme workload it takes to produce such a film film. The filmmaker says that everything is up in the air right now. But, there are some details already locked down.

"Chaos. We're in chaos, much like we were with this one," Dos Santos shared. "These films, again, you'd think that by now it's totally figured out, we've got the system down. I think the deal with each one of these films is, we break the rules every time. So we're in the process of trying to break the rules for the third one." When asked what the film's title means, the director replied, "I mean, if I told you that you wouldn't go see the film."

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos said wished asked about a trailer for the third movie. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

Looking To See What All The Fuss Is About?

Sony describes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Miles Morales (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray.

The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

