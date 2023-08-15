The Marvels Debuts New Trailer During Ms. Marvel Episode on ABC

A new look at The Marvels has arrived. Over the weekend, during ABC's broadcast debut of the final three episodes of Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios debuted an exclusive new look at The Marvels. The teaser allowed broadcast viewers to get a glimpse at the MCU's upcoming team-up film, which stars Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," director Nia DaCosta explained in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

Why Did Nia DaCosta Direct The Marvels?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta revealed her own personal connection to the realm of Marvel Comics, and particularly to Kamala.

"I'm a big nerd from New York City, and here was this hero who was a big nerd from Jersey City, writing fan fiction the way I used to when I was that age," DaCosta revealed when asked about the fresh face in Marvel movies. "It was really fun to feel close to that character in that really specific way, in a way you don't often feel when it's Iron Man or Thor. That was so exciting to me, knowing that I could be a part of bringing this character who I've loved for a decade to the big screen."

"The biggest challenge was finding the balance between my point of view as a director and as a comic book nerd," DaCosta shared. "Obviously, there are changes between the comics and the movies, and sometimes I'm like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!' Sometimes Kevin [Feige] would be like, 'You're being too much of a nerd. Please stop.'"

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton as a gender-bent version of Dar-Benn and Park Seo-joon, who is currently cast in a mystery role.

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.