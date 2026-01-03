Spider-Man Fans Are Convinced Brand New Day is Adding The Worst Marvel Character Possible

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and not just because it marks the return of Tom Holland’s beloved iteration of Peter Parker. Keeping in line with the other solo Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day features a bevy of fan-favorite characters, including Hulk, the Punisher, Scorpion, and Tombstone. As rumors continue to circulate, people are theorizing about other characters that might show up, as there have been conversations surrounding an assortment of villains and even Mayday Parker. The latest bit of speculation concerns a reportedly recent addition to the Brand New Day cast — and it’s about a character fans won’t be happy to see.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman has reported that Star Wars: Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi has joined the stacked Brand New Day ensemble. Details about his role are largely being kept under wraps, but Richtman did note that Esfandi will portray MJ’s new boyfriend. This has Marvel fans under the impression that the MCU is about to bring the despised character of Paul Rabin to the big screen. Many people have voiced their displeasure with the possibility in the replies on a tweet from X user @mcuspider616.

Who Is Paul Rabin, and Will He Be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Paul Rabin first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 6) #1, which was published back in 2022. He comes from a different reality (Earth-23321) and is the son of the Emissary. The character has drawn the ire of fans for one simple reason — he developed a romantic relationship with Mary Jane Watson. To many comics readers, Paul exists simple as a means to keep Peter and MJ apart. The way Paul has been written has been subject to criticism. He isn’t a villain (he’s actually been very supportive and caring), making it difficult to position him as a true rival fans can root against. Other than being involved with MJ, comics readers don’t really have a reason to dislike him, which is what makes him a frustrating presence. Fans want Peter and MJ to be together, but Paul prevents that from happening.

It’s easy to see why Spider-Man fans are speculating Paul could show up in Brand New Day. There have already been rumors that MJ has a new boyfriend in the movie, a development that builds off of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s emotional ending and causes Peter to snap (sending him down a dark path). Assuming that’s the character Esfandi is playing, the actor could convincingly pull off a character like Paul. Not only does he have the right look for it, Esfandi can lean into his charming screen presence and craft Paul into someone who’s a likable and kind-hearted person.

Esfandi playing a new love interest for MJ is believable enough. Whether or not it’s Paul is another question. The odds of MJ having a significant role in Brand New Day are seemingly low; her inclusion is likely to help establish Peter’s frame of mind at the start of the film. It sounds like Peter is having a very difficult time moving on after the events of No Way Home, keeping tabs on MJ and Ned from afar even though he’s no longer close with them. If MJ is just in a scene or two at the beginning to lay a foundation for Peter’s character arc, Esfandi’s character may not even have a name in the film. He could just be credited as “MJ’s New Boyfriend” without any further elaboration.

Having Esfandi’s character go nameless might be for the best. There’s too much baggage with Paul, and with everything Brand New Day has on its plate, trying to work in a comics-accurate portrayal of one of the most controversial characters in Marvel Comics history doesn’t seem like a wise idea. The MCU is banking on Brand New Day to be part of a much-needed turnaround in 2026 to get the franchise back on track. Introducing such a volatile element like Paul has the potential to backfire. It will be difficult enough for viewers to see MJ with a new partner in Brand New Day, but making it the MCU’s version of Paul would be like rubbing salt in the wound. All Esfandi needs to be is just a generic new boyfriend with a different name to illustrate that MJ has moved on with her life.

