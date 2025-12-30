Every 2026 Superhero Movie, Ranked by Excitement Level

2026 promises to be a pivotal year for the superhero genre, as both Marvel and DC are set to release highly-anticipated movies in theaters. The two leaders of comic book films almost always attract high levels of excitement among fans, but 2026 contains several titles that could make a huge impact on cinema at large. Following Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025, James Gunn’s DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will once again go head-to-head in the summer with Supergirl and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As fall approaches, Clayface will arrive on the big screen before the end of the year makes way for Avengers: Doomsday.

Ranked from least to most exciting, the four superhero movies releasing in 2026 should all generate plenty of fan discussions and bring the masses out to theaters.

4) Clayface

For now, Clayface ranks as 2026’s least exciting superhero film simply because not much is known about it. The third DCU installment will see Tom Rhys Harries take on the role of Matt Hagen/Clayface, an actor with a disfigured face who undergoes a procedure that turns him into clay. Most details concerning Clayface‘s plot have been kept under wraps, but the comic book character’s first live-action appearance seems pretty intriguing. First of all, any project written by renowned horror talent Mike Flanagan deserves everyone’s attention. Secondly, Clayface’s existence as a Batman villain in DC Comics could carry huge implications for the DCU’s upcoming Batman movie. As more information and sneak peeks are unveiled, Clayface should generate a lot more hype. But at the moment, its excitement level falls below the other three titles.

Clayface arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026.

3) Supergirl

Milly Alcock’s cameo as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in Superman was an awesome way to introduce Clark Kent’s cousin before she takes center stage in the DCU’s second movie. Judging by its newly released first trailer, Supergirl looks really promising. The film follows Kara as she embarks on a galaxy-wide journey for revenge with her dog Krypto after the destruction of her home planet. Supergirl‘s first look shows an exhilarating story full of chaos, humor, and outer space adventures. Alcock already appears to be an excellent casting, fully leaning into Kara’s messy personality in the teaser. Supergirl should flesh out the DCU’s world to a greater extent than Superman and provide some setup for Man of Tomorrow. It’s hard not to be excited for Supergirl, but two other 2026 superhero movies deserve just a bit more hype.

Supergirl releases in theaters on June 26, 2026.

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Following in Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s (2021) footsteps will be a tough task, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has the potential to enthrall MCU fans once again. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton takes the reins in the franchise’s fifth Spider-Man entry, and his knack for well-coordinated fight sequences should translate well to the film. In the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Tom Holland has established himself as one of the best lead performers in the MCU, so his next outing is primed to be great from a character standpoint.

Making matters even more appealing, Brand New Day appears to be more of a street-level story, incorporating popular characters like Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and possibly even Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Since plot details are scarce, it’s hard to know exactly what to expect from Brand New Day. Even so, history has proven that Spider-Man movies succeed more often than not; thus, Brand New Day rightfully has sky-high expectations.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

1) Avengers: Doomsday

There isn’t a world where an Avengers movie doesn’t rank as the most anticipated superhero film to be released in a given year. Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters as the MCU’s first Avengers installment in seven years, tasked with succeeding the legendary event that was Avengers: Endgame. The full introduction of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the X-Men, and other heroes should draw a lot of buzz. Furthermore, audiences can look forward to a larger-scale exploration of the multiverse leading into Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

The stakes have never been more critical for a franchise that has faced box-office failures and frustration from fans in recent years, and longtime MCU fans are hoping that Doomsday will deliver the epic moments that the Avengers movies have produced in the past. Despite lacking a solid narrative foundation and stuffing what seems like way too many characters into one story, Doomsday boasts a hype level greater than any other superhero film in 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday will open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Which 2026 superhero movie are you most excited for? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!