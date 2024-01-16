Tom Holland and Zendaya Rewatch Spider-Man Debut

Tom Holland and Zendaya shared how they revisit Spider-Man: Homecoming from time to time. Extra caught up with the MCU star to talk about his debut as the Wall-Crawler. Fans have a soft spot for Holland's first time playing the Marvel superhero. For Zendaya and her boyfriend, it also marks the beginning of their introduction to each other. The 2017 feature paired the MCU's Peter Parker with Michelle Jones. Her appearance as Spider-Man's love interest caused some hubbub online. But, fans flocked to theaters for their last appearance together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel has not announced Spider-Man 4 or who the cast will be yet.

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1′ and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," Holland told the outlet. "It's such a luxury, such a gift, to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth and watch those movies. I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job.'

Holland also mentioned getting some perspective on his past in movies: "I sometimes think I'm my best critic — I really know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I'll see something and go, 'Damn, I really could have pushed more there.'"

What's Up With Spider-Man 4?

While there hasn't been an official announcement of Spider-Man 4, all signs indicate that Sony and Marvel Studios will be bringing Holland back for another adventure. Due to the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the future is wide-open for the character. There is no director attached to the project at the time. However, there have been multiple reports that Sony and Marvel are already developing the story.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland previously explained to Collider. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Will Zendaya Return For The Next Movie?

The question of whether or not Jacob Batalon or Zendaya will return for Spider-Man 4 has swirled online for a while. People really grew to love Ned and MJ as the MCU trilogy came to a close. While there are no shortage of supporting characters around Peter Parker, there is some merit to keeping everyone together. Sony CEO Tom Rothman addressed the cast for the next entry down below.

"That whole group, we hope," Rothman told the press about a possible reunion. "Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe. That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone. When I took over Sony, it was said, 'Oh, Sony has no IP.' Not true. We actually had fantastic IP. We just needed to focus on it. We had Jumanji, Bad Boys, Uncharted. Ghostbusters, another example. Just before I got here, they took a turn down a road that didn't work out that well. But because of Jason Reitman and his relationship with Ivan, may he rest in peace, we were able to resuscitate that into a tremendous success, both theatrically and in home entertainment."

