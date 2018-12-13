Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Added To Disney+ In Some Countries

It was Disney+ Day this week, but the real rewards may have gone to Disney+ subscribers overseas, as they just got one of the most acclaimed Marvel movies ever added to their content library: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The Oscar-winning 2018 animated feature-film introduced Miles Morales / Spider-Man to a worldwide audience, and did the big job of opening the door an entire multiverse of Spider-Man characters – and really, breaking the glass ceiling on audiences accepting the Marvel Multiverse as a concept.

Many in across the UK are in mourning right now, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II; as Europe settles in for a downer of a weekend, having a film like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse come around again is a timely gift. Not to mention a cathartic one, considering how Into the Spider-Verse deals with the story of an icon dying, and how is legacy is carried on.

Spider-Man into the spider-verse is now on Disney+ in the uk pic.twitter.com/CAX640ugwI — Spider-Man News and countdown (@SpiderMan3news) September 9, 2022

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Disney+ in the UK. You can find a synopsis of the film, below:

Struggling to find his place in the world while juggling school and family, Miles Morales, a smart teenager from Brooklyn, reluctantly enrols in an elite New York City boarding school. Wrestling with his new responsibilities, Miles discovers a whole new world hidden at an abandoned NYC subway tunnel, only to get bitten by a stealthy radioactive arachnid from another dimension. Now, gifted with unfathomable powers, much like the original Spider-Man (2002), Miles is shocked to discover that life has become even more complicated, unbeknownst to him that he is about to get caught in the middle of a dreadful inter-dimensional conflict. More and more, with the fate of the multiverse hanging by a thread, young and utterly inexperienced Miles has no other choice but to master his newfound abilities, even though he believes that not everyone is cut out to be a hero. But a hero isn't the one who always wins. It's the one who always tries. Can Miles take a leap of faith and become Spider-Man?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Coming in 2023

A sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in production, called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. As the title implies, it will be the first part of a larger two-part cinematic story, featuring all kinds of fan-favorite Spider-Man variants – with an all-star cast of voice actors playing them.

Check out the first teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One, above. The film will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.