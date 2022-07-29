Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases More Multiverse Saga Reveals Coming Soon

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that more Multiverse Saga reveals are coming soon. San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone. But, the MCU reveals are really just starting as Phase 4 nears its close. Feige told Marvel Entertainment that he has more up his sleeve. He said, "There's so much more to discuss and so much more to unveil, and we didn't want to talk about everything today." That simple admission will probably be enough to get the Internet buzzing. Most of the online community thought that there would be some cast announcements for Fantastic Four in the near future. Disney's D23 Expo now stands as a major event for people to see what's coming next. Deadpool 3, Armor Wars, and whatever the future holds for Tom Holland's Spider-Man also linger in the back of comic book fans' minds. Check out what else he had to say down below.

"Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles," Feige added. "Going behind the scenes of these studios' highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out the panel and brought many of the fans to tears. But, before that trailer took their breath away, there was a fascinating admission by Feige. He told Hall H that the Ryan Cooler film will actually be the end of Phase 4. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually asked what lessons the Marvel Studios boss learned from this current slate of films and TV shows.

"I think we learned something on every project we do, but as we were laying out, and even three years ago here laying out Phase 4, which we didn't lay out all of, but most of you know, we realized that it's very different than Phase 1, 2 and 3. That there are more projects in less years, and therefore it didn't seem right to culminate, you know, not gonna culminate every 10 months in an Avengers movie," Feige explained. "And each of the films themselves now have become quite big in our crossover events in many ways. And after the creative experience we had with infinity War and Endgame, it felt like it was about capping a saga, saving back-to-back Avengers films for the completion of a saga and that's really what we wanted to lay out today."

