Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Says “Wear a Damn Mask” If You Want New Content

If you want the Spider-Verse sequel — or anything else from the delightfully absurd minds from Phil Lord & Chris Miller, for that matter — to come to fruition, you better wear your damn facemasks. That, of course, is a direct order from Spider-Verse franchise producer Chris Miller himself. As the number of COVID-19 infections rises to record highs across the country, Miller reminded fans on his Twitter Friday that so long as people don't social distance and cause infections to continually rise, movie productions will continue to be delayed.

"There are a bunch of movies and shows that are hoping to start production soon (including some of ours,)" Miller tweets. "But they won't be able to go if the Covid numbers keep rising — so if you want fresh new content please wear a damn mask and help stop the spread!"

For the third time in three days, the United States has set records for new single-day highs for cases reported. Friday morning, health officials revealed the cases reported within the past 24 hours surpassed 40,000 new cases for the first time during the whole pandemic.

It was revealed earlier this month that production had begun on the Spider-Verse sequel, as many animators and visual effects professionals are able to continue working remotely. Will hundreds of possible characters in the fray for a chance for inclusion in the next feature, both Miller and Lord have remained mum on which new faces might appear in the follow-up.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now," Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," added Lord. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently due out October 7, 2022 — if you all wear your darn masks.

