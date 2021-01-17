Spider-Man's Michael Giacchino Reportedly Scoring Secret Invasion for Disney+

✖

It looks like Michael Giacchino may have lined up his next Marvel project. After the acclaimed composer gets done with Spider-Man 3, it looks like he'll move onto Secret Invasion, according to a new report from The DisInsider. As of now, it's yet to be seen when production on the Disney+ series will begin, though Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn have been confirmed to return as Nick Fury and Talos, respectively.

In addition to Sony's latest Spider-Man trilogy, Giacchino is also the composer behind Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Other projects of his include Jojo Rabbit, An American Pickle, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Stark Trek Into Darkness. He won his Oscar in 2010 for Pixar's Up, he was also nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for Ratatouille.

Though Fury and Talos will both be featured in the series, Kevin Feige says it will have a much smaller scope than its comic book counterpart.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," the Marvel Studios boss told us earlier this month. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

In the original comic event, Skrulls infiltrated everyday life on Earth as they posed as humans. As Skrulls first showed up in Captain Marvel, it's entirely likely the Secret Invasion series will tie into Captain Marvel 2 in some shape, way, or form. That sequel features the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, and will also feature Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

"Basically, in WandaVision, we pick up with who she is now as a grown woman. Through the course of the show we find out what she's been up to, what's happened to her in that gap," Parris revealed of her character, before reminding fans that "we will get to see Monica join Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel in Captain Marvel 2!"

Spider-Man 3 is due out December 17th while Secret Invasion has yet to set a release date.