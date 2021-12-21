New Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Shows New Costume

A new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, and it reveals the new costume that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man debuts in the film. It’s actually a pretty big thing to reveal – but then, that’s Marvel second-wave marketing for you. And if you’ve already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, then you know that the reveal of just one new suit is the least of what Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures could reveal in these next waves of TV spots. This particular one gets extra points for being cut together to be a holiday-themed commercial!

Check off your holiday list by seeing #SpiderManNoWayHome, now playing exclusively in movie theaters! pic.twitter.com/75i17iMcOJ — Spider-Man: No Way Home says NO SPOILERS 🚫 (@SpiderManMovie) December 21, 2021

As you can see, the new suit that we get in Spider-Man: No Way Home is a welcome return to basics. The suit is the classic red-and-blue Spider-Man suit from the comics, in the bright coloring that fans have longed to see onscreen – a desire that goes all the way back to the original Spider-Man movie trilogy by Sam Raimi, and the liberties that franchise took with the Spider-Man suit in order to realize it onscreen in live-action. But obviously, we’ve come a long way since those humble beginnings, and now fans of Spidey’s comic book look are getting their validation.

What’s really remarkable here is that Marvel Studios and Sony are revealing this suit, which actually appears only in the closing moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then again, Spider-Man movies have always made a tradition out of flipping things around and featuring the closing sequences of Spider-Man swinging through the city as part of the trailer footage. Why should Spider-Man: No Way Home – a movie that’s all about taking a cumulative look at the entirety of Spider-Man movies – do anything differently?

(Warning: Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS Follow!)

The nice thing about this new Spider-Man costume Tom Holland will wear (in the already confirmed Spider-Man 4) is that its origin is basically Peter (Holland) taking designs cues from the suits of his fellow Spider-Men (and predecessors) Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The web tracks and brighter color scheme all gel with the classic design elements of Holland’s original Homecoming suit to create that classic Spider-Man comic look. One has to wonder if it wasn’t always the visual destination Kevin Feige has been planning out ever since relaunching Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters and crushing the box office.