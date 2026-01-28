Spider-Man & Star Wars Actor Alexis Ortega Dies At Age 38

Voice actor Alexis Ortega, best known for his roles in Star Wars and the MCU, has sadly passed away at the age of just 38. Sometimes known as the “Latin voice of Spider-Man,” Ortega was a Mexican actor who has been a mainstay in the industry since his debut in 2013. He was best known for voicing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War, but had also played key roles in dubbing films as wide-ranging as Star Wars and Finding Dory.

Sadly, Alexis Orgeta has died at the age of just 38. The news was first announced by World Dubbing News, who simply posted: “We regret to announce the sensitive passing of voice actor Alexis Ortega, we send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in this difficult time.” The cause of death is currently unknown.

Alexis Ortega Was a Mainstay for Marvel & Star Wars Fans

A skilled voice actor, Ortega voiced Spider-Man in Spanish dubs of the three Marvel movies, where he swiftly became seen as the definitive voice of Peter Parker. He also did Spanish voiceover work for Big Hero 6 (where he notably played Tadashi Hamada), Finding Dory, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Cars 3. It’s easy for Western audiences to overlook the importance of voice actors and dubbing for international releases, but the scale of Ortega’s career shows just how successful he was. More recently, he’d done dubbing work for YouTuber MrBeast.

Tributes are now flooding in across international sites, many focusing in on his influence as the definitive voice of Peter Parker and Spider-Man for a generation. The voice actor is praised for his delivery, which balanced humor with nervous energy and a great deal of emotional sincerity. Colleagues are describing him as passionate, dedicated, and humble, a true craftsman who leaves an abiding legacy. There was more to Ortega than just voice acting, of course. He’d also appeared on-screen in successful TV shows like Luis Miguel: The Series and La Casa de las Flores.

The cause of Ortega’s death is currently unknown, but he was aged only 38. Ortega’s passing sends shockwaves through the Latin American acting community, especially those involved in dubbing. Recent posts on social media had given no indication of ill health, making this all the more shocking, and tributes will no doubt continue to flow for many days yet.