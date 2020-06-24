Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Tom Holland's Fifth Anniversary in MCU

Five years ago Tuesday, Marvel Studios and Sony took the leap and cast Tom Holland as the next Spider-Man. As it turns out, the actor has gone on to become a fan-favorite amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they're all celebrating his MCU anniversary today. To date, Holland has appeared as the character on five occasions — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and three supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Even then, it seems as if the actor is just getting started. Thanks to a new deal between Marvel Studios and Sony, Holland's guaranteed at least one more Spider-Man movie plus another appearance, likely in a team-up feature like Thor: Ragnarok or the next Avengers feature.

"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said about the new deal. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

