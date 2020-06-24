Spider-Man Fans Celebrate Tom Holland's Fifth Anniversary in MCU
Five years ago Tuesday, Marvel Studios and Sony took the leap and cast Tom Holland as the next Spider-Man. As it turns out, the actor has gone on to become a fan-favorite amongst fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they're all celebrating his MCU anniversary today. To date, Holland has appeared as the character on five occasions — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and three supporting roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Even then, it seems as if the actor is just getting started. Thanks to a new deal between Marvel Studios and Sony, Holland's guaranteed at least one more Spider-Man movie plus another appearance, likely in a team-up feature like Thor: Ragnarok or the next Avengers feature.
"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said about the new deal. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

aww it’s been 5 years since tom holland was cast as spider-man 🥺— cam 🌺 (@hazzababyy) June 23, 2020

It's been 5 years since Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man and without doubt this is his best scene. This is perfectionpic.twitter.com/Ky0VlbwmvX— Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) June 23, 2020

Tom Holland was cast as Spidey 5 years ago and this was my reaction back then
Oh, how he proved me wrong, big time! pic.twitter.com/5aR9ubKjai— Matty 🌙 (@matty__kirk) June 23, 2020

Happy 5th year of Tom Holland being cast as Spider-Man. I honestly couldn't ask for a better Peter Parker. The talent Tom's developed is astonishing - able to make me feel and cry for this version of Peter is incredible. From this scene alone, I knew this Peter Parker was special pic.twitter.com/ZOygBqi7Gx— 𝙹𝚜𝚖𝚞𝚝𝚝𝚢𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚜 (@smut_j) June 23, 2020

five years today tom holland was cast as spider-man/peter parker and it was one of the best decisions ever made pic.twitter.com/yukazlkyrz— stormie⁷ ⧗ (@alwaysgcf) June 23, 2020

not only is it my birthday but tom holland was cast as spider-man 5 years ago today i could cry 🥺— r (@spidertomms) June 23, 2020

Okay so 5 Years ago @TomHolland1996 was cast as Spider-Man. And I still remember the reveal trailer that made me scream like a baby! Anyway, I really like him as Spidey and I'm hoping for a bright future ahead! pic.twitter.com/ZUudU9iOw6— Spider-Man (@616WallCrawler) June 23, 2020
Spider-Man 3 is currently due out November 5, 2021.
Who do you want to see as the big bad in Spider-Man 3? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!prev
