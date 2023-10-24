New SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Delayed

The next SpongeBob SquarePants movie is going to come out later than expected. Originally dated for May 2025, the film has now been pushed back to Christmas 2025 amid a series of Paramount release date shuffles. Other movies affected by the latest changes include Mission Impossible 8 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

The film was initially revealed as The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, but little else has been unveiled for a project outside of the name. It will be the fourth feature-length film featuring the characters from Bikini Bottom. The original series is still going mighty strong on Nickelodeon, having just been renewed for its 15th season on the network.

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins previously said of the franchise. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

It’s expected much, if not all, of the voice cast of the series will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie including longtime cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Seasons 1 – 12 of SpongeBob SquarePants are streaming on Paramount+, the home for SpongeBob SquarePants Universe content. Also available are episodes of Paramount+’s CG-animated prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years; the crossover event The Tidal Zone: SpongeBob Universe Special; behind-the-scenes/puppet reenactment series SpongeBob As Told By; the SpongeBob DocuPants documentary series offering an overly dramatic look into classic SpongeBob episodes and storylines; the live-action SpongeBob The Musical: Live on Stage; and the feature films The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2021).

