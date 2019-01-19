John Cho Hopeful About ‘Star Trek 4’

It might be the end of an era for the Star Trek franchise, as Paramount Pictures has reportedly shelved plans for Star Trek 4.

But while a sequel to Star Trek: Into Darkness might not be in the immediate future, Sulu actor John Cho said he’s hopeful the movie cast will unite once again for another film.

The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the 2nd annual LA Online Film Critics Society, where he was being honored with the first Acting Achievement Award. While there, he addressed the plans for a new Star Trek film.

“I certainly am down. To be honest, it’s not happening right now as far as I know, but I just think it will happen. Somebody, at some point, we’ll all get on the same page and do it. That’s my believe, maybe I’m being optimistic.”

Cho reiterated on comments he previously made to The Playlist, admitting that he thinks “there will always be a place for Star Trek films.”

“I sadly don’t have any news for you, I wish I more for you there though,” said Cho. ‘I don’t know what the ins and outs at the studio are but I am optimistic there will be another one because I’m optimistic about what Star Trek says and its place in our culture and I think it will come back around. I think its an important part of American popular culture that speaks to America’s best impulses and I think that there will always be a place for Star Trek films and I just hope to be in it and there isn’t another totally different group of people!

“I’m bullish about it, and honestly, for personal reasons I suppose the last film has a cloud over it, losing Anton [Yelchin] after the last one and for me it would be important personally to make one more at least. I think it would alleviate that part of us a little bit to make at least one more.”

It sounds like plans for this film, and possibly even Quentin Tarantino’s potential sequel, have been put on the back burner for now. But hopefully fortunes turn around and the U.S.S. Enterprise further explores the Kelvin Timeline once again.