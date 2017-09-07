Star Trek Into Darkness’ Nazneen Contractor: Exclusive Interview

Nazneen Contractor can be seen in the highly anticipated film "Star Trek Into Darkness." Although her character's name is being kept under wraps by the studio leading up to the film's release - Nazneen still sat down with Comicbook.com to share what she could about her role in the film. Nazneen Contractor also talked to us about Star Wars, 24, and potential comic book movie roles. Of particular interest to comic book fans, Nazneen revealed that she was up for a part in "Man Of Steel" and would be interested in being part of the sequel. Comicbook.com: Since Paramount showed the first 9 minutes of "Star Trek Into Darkness" in theaters, we have seen the character you play, but we don't know her name. Can you tell us the name of your character? Or if not, can you give us any hints? Is your character someone who has previously been part of the Star Trek universe? Nazneen Contractor: Sadly, I cannot reveal my character's name as I've been sworn to secrecy by Paramount and Bad Robot. It's a pivotal plot point that the studio wants to keep under wraps but I can tell you that she is new to the Star Trek universe. The rest will be revealed at the premiere... Comicbook.com: We of course know your character shows up in the first nine minutes of the film. Do you appear at any other point in the film? How many scenes were you involved in with "Star Trek Into Darkness"? Nazneen Contractor: I do appear again in the film at yet another cathartic moment. I filmed over the course of February 2012-April 2012. Comicbook.com: What was it like working with director J.J. Abrams? Nazneen Contractor: A dream come true. J.J. is an extraordinary leader and visionary. He was so specific and yet so supportive of my character. People love working for him not only because of his genius and loyalty, but also because he's probably one of the nicest and funniest men you'll ever meet. Comicbook.com: What are your thoughts on J.J. Abrams landing the "Star Wars Episode 7" directing job? Nazneen Contractor: I'd watch J.J. direct the phone book. So I'm thrilled, to say the least. Comicbook.com: Would you be interested in appearing in "Star Wars Episode 7"? If so, what type of character would you like to play? Nazneen Contractor: OF COURSE. I'd definitely want to play a villain. A villain with Princess Leia hair...And I'd have to somehow find a way to rock a gold bikini. Comicbook.com: Have you seen a full screening of "Star Trek Into Darkness" yet? If so, what are your thoughts on how the film turned out? Nazneen Contractor: I haven't. I think I'd prefer to see it at the premiere to get the full theatrical experience. Comicbook.com: Beneditct Cumberbatch's character has been one of the big mysteries of the film. Your character interacts with his character early on in the film. What can you tell us about Benedict Cumberbatch's character? Nazneen Contractor: My character makes a deal with the devil for the sake of her family. That's about as detailed as I can get. Comicbook.com: What was the most difficult or challenging part about your work on "Star Trek Into Darkness"? Nazneen Contractor: Each role and set poses it's own unique set of challenges. That's one of the things I cherish most about acting is that you never stop being tested. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was a very special environment as everyone involved in the project was so enthusiastic and devoted to their work. I guess it was "tough" to go from joking and laughing with J.J. and the crew to immediately diving into a crazy emotional scene about my daughter dying! Comicbook.com: What was the most fun and enjoyable part about your work on "Star Trek Into Darkness"? Nazneen Contractor: Being on a big budget movie set really made me feel star struck. "Star Trek Into Darkness" is my first studio feature and I'm a huge J.J. fan from back in the day, so every day was a dream come true. A sci-fi environment enabled me to really let my inner nerd shine, which I enjoyed very much. I geeked out with some candid on-set photos of me and my on-screen hubby, Noel Clarke, acting silly. Comicbook.com: In 24, you played Kayla Hassan. Kiefer Sutherland reportedly said a 24 movie could still happen. Have you heard anything about a 24 movie? Nazneen Contractor: Rumors go back and forth. There are so many individuals involved in the project. There would be some major hurdles to overcome, the main one being format. I would guess that the whole suspense, ticking time clock aspect of 24 would have to be re-tooled to fit into the time format of a movie...unless you made it 24 hours long. And you know what they say about movies? No really good movie is too long. Comicbook.com: Are there any other roles in the comic book or science fiction genre that you are currently auditioning for? Nazneen Contractor: I got really, really close to booking a part in the new Superman movie "Man of Steel" and would love to be a part of the sequel. Comicbook.com: Comic book movies have become all the rage recently. Are there any comic book characters that you would be interested in playing on the big screen? Nazneen Contractor: I'd love to be considered for all of them! A fan site recently voted me to play Marvel's "Sabra," so it's always exciting to be included on a wish list because the fans know the universe so well. Comicbook.com: Is there anything else that you would like to tell our readers about your work on "Star Trek Into Darkness"? Nazneen Contractor: I am so thrilled and humbled to be part of the world of Trekkies. Waiting with you all for May 17 2013!!! Photo Credit: Joe Deangelis Photography