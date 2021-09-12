Star Wars Actor Hayden Christensen Promotes Obi-Wan Kenobi Series at Convention

Hayden Christensen posed for fan photos while wearing crew attire from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Christensen reunites with Ewan McGregor on-screen for the first time since the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Christensen reprises his role as Darth Vader, the former friend and protege of McGregor’s Jedi Master Obi-Wan, after portraying Anakin Skywalker in director George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Disney-Lucasfilm confirmed Christensen’s return at Disney Investor Day 2020, where Star Wars boss Kathleen Kennedy touted the “rematch of the century” when master and padawan meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Christensen posed for photos and signed autographs as a featured guest of Florida Supercon over the weekend, where the Darth Vader actor wore a stunt crew cap from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor and Christensen lead a cast that includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, reprising their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars, and Star Wars newcomers Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sung Kang (the Fast & Furious franchise), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible 7), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and Benny Safdie (Good Time). Deborah Chow (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) directs the six episodes slated to premiere in 2022 on Disney+.

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader,” Chow said in a first-look sizzle reel exhibited at Disney Investor Day in December. In the footage, McGregor said the “most beautiful thing” about Obi-Wan is that “it’s brought me back together with Hayden. It’ll be amazing to bring those characters back together again, very unexpectedly.”

The Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader rematch, taking place years after their fiery confrontation on the lava planet Mustafar, “might be quite satisfying for everybody,” McGregor said. “We hope that you enjoy it as much as we’re going to enjoy making it.”

See Christensen’s fan photos in the gallery below:

