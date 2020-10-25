Kanye West Says Star Wars Prequels Are Better Than the Sequel Trilogy

✖

Kanye West is a massive supporter of the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The musician took a stand on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Podcast, claiming the prequels were far superior to the sequel trilogy after watching Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith nearly a dozen times in quarantine. As West says, the prequels reign supreme because they came to fruition directly from the mind of George Lucas, as opposed to the sequels that he slams as products of the massive corporate machine.

The most important thing Mr. West said today in his interview with Joe Rogan: pic.twitter.com/DnA1jGLGC0 — Dylan Landis 😤 (@DLandis07) October 24, 2020

"And this is about to make me mad, right here," said on the podcast. "The first time you've seen me get made in an interview. They said George Lucas' prequels were worse than the corporate-made Disney Star Wars. Like Revenge of the Sith? We saw how Darth Vader was made! Like I watched that 10 times during COVID. 'Don't jump Anakin, I've got the high ground!'"

The rapper adds, "I'm saying the prequels are better than anything...and I'm sorry Disney/Star Wars design team...no man, this is George. This is his baby. That thing was set in his heart to show us as children to show us The Hero's Journey."

Naturally, the debate is one that will forever be a point of contention amongst fans of the beloved sci-fi franchise. Unfortunately for West, it would appear most of the fandom disagrees with him.

Judging by the metrics provided by Rotten Tomatoes, two of the sequel trilogy flicks have far superior Audience Scores than the entirety of the prequel trilogy. Those two include Star Wars: The Force Awakens (86-percent) and The Rise of Skywalker (86-percent). The middle movie — The Last Jedi — is the lowest-rated feature of the entire franchise in the metric with a paltry 43-percent Audience Score.

The prequel trilogy movies have Audience Scores of 66-percent (Revenge of the Sith), 59-percent (The Phantom Menace), and 56-percent (Attack of the Clones).

