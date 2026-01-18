Star Wars’ Only Box Office Bomb Is Still Getting a Movie Sequel (but Will It Be a Success?)

Disney’s initial slate of new Star Wars movies got off to a roaring start, as three straight films earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. However, after that impressive streak, the franchise hit a snag. Released in 2018 on the heels of Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2, spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story failed to click with moviegoers. Though Solo earned generally positive reviews, it struggled mightily at the box office, earning only $392.9 million globally. That kind of performance put the kibosh on any Solo sequel hopes and effectively put the “Star Wars Story” label on hold. However, there is a Solo follow-up in the works, and it just received a positive update.

In her exit interview with Deadline, outgoing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy provided updates on a number of Star Wars movie in development. One of them is the Lando Calrissian spinoff Donald Glover is working on. Kennedy noted that “Donald Glover has turned in a script” and described the project as “still somewhat alive,” but admitted its fate would be up to new Lucasfilm co-presidents Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan.

When commenting on the Star Wars film slate as a whole, Kennedy said, “Everything I just reeled off to you is taking a bit of a chance because none of those filmmakers are just walking in trying to do same old, same old.” This implies that Lando breaks the mold in some way, though details are slim for the time being.

Can Donald Glover’s Lando Movie Be a Success?

Though Solo underwhelmed at the box office, the film isn’t without its merits. Glover’s performance as a young Lando Calrissian was considered a highlight by many. The talented performer found a way to capture the essence of the character while also putting his own spin on things. Glover wasn’t merely doing a Billy Dee Williams impression. He delivered an entertaining turn and demonstrated strong chemistry with his co-stars. The dynamic between Han and Lando was fun to watch, adding depth to their interactions in The Empire Strikes Back.

Based on the reception to Glover’s performance as Lando, there’d likely be some interest in seeing him headline his own project. And with Glover also spearheading the movie as a creative, Lando has a lot of potential. Over the course of his career, Glover has earned numerous accolades for his work behind the camera (including Emmy nominations and wins for Atlanta and Mr. and Mrs. Smith), demonstrating a keen ability to think outside the box and tell sharp, entertaining stories. It would be great to see what someone of Glover’s caliber could do with a Star Wars movie. In the past, Glover has talked about wanting to make Lando a fun experience, harkening back to the classic Star Wars films.

A deep exploration of the Star Wars galactic underworld told through the eyes of Lando could be a lot of fun. The bigger question is if Lando has strong enough box office prospects to make it a worthwhile investment. Its ties to Solo would seemingly be a detriment, as Disney may not be interested in green lighting something with such strong connections to Lucasfilm’s infamous commercial flop. And with Disney looking to scale back on output, it remains to be seen if there’s space for a “smaller” Star Wars film revolving around one character. The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter have larger scopes, featuring aspects like the New Republic/Imperial remnants conflict and lightsaber duels. After one small-scale Star Wars caper failed, the suits may not want to move forward with another one.

Solo clearly didn’t take the box office by storm, but a major reason why the film failed to meet expectations is because its production budget ballooned to $300+ million due to the extensive reshoots that took place after Ron Howard replaced Phil Lord and Chris Miller as director during principal photography. As a spinoff, Solo was envisioned as a “cheaper” production that wouldn’t need to break the bank in order to turn a profit. Assuming Filoni and Brennan are interested in Lando, the best way to set it up for success would be to keep production costs in check, sticking to a relatively smaller budget. A mid-budget crime film in the Star Wars franchise could prove to be a worthy addition, showcasing the storytelling versatility possible in such an expansive sandbox. Not every Star Wars movie needs to be a grand space opera on a large canvas.

