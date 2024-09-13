Star Wars: Donald Glover Teases Wanting to Bring the Fun Back to the Saga With Lando

Throughout the history of the Star Wars franchise, fans have been given a variety of stories that explore multiple attempts by fascist groups to oppress the entirety of the galaxy, as well as the forces that band together to fight back against those regimes. This comes with an inherent intensity, so one thing that Donald Glover hopes to bring back to the franchise with the upcoming Star Wars: Lando is a sense of fun and adventure to counteract the heavier elements of the Skywalker Saga. Glover is currently set to develop a movie featuring Lando, though that project doesn't have a confirmed release date.

During a recent conversation with the Wall Street Journal, when asked what Glover wanted to accomplish with Lando, Glover expressed, "I just want it to be fun. As a Star Wars fan myself, I think it's important that there just needs to be more fun being had, it's very hard to have fun right now. It's tough, because there are very serious things happening and those are the only things that connect us, weirdly, so I get why things are serious. But part of the human experience, I believe, is we have a responsibility to have enjoyment. And I just feel like we're lacking in that department."

He continued, "Star Wars, I love it, but sometimes it be super serious, sometimes it be way too serious. Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is so serious. Lando, I think the best part about him, is he's a scoundrel and I feel like people can relate to that. He's probably like, 'Man, this war is wack, I need money,' which I feel everyone can relate to, so I just want it to be fun."

Glover debuted in the franchise with Solo: A Star Wars Story, and while the film itself earned a divisive response among Star Wars fans, the one element of the origin story that earned nearly universal praise was Glover's performance as a young Lando. While Solo seemed to be setting up a possible series of films, the closest fans were given to confirmation of a continuation was Lucasfilm announcing a Star Wars: Lando miniseries in 2020.

Despite the confidence of announcing the miniseries, few updates were given about the project over the years, with the most recent update coming back in February from Glover himself. Since the announcement of the miniseries, Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are said to be pivoting to develop a movie instead of a miniseries. It's currently unclear when the movie could move forward and whether it will be a theatrical release or a project planned for streaming.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Lando.

