Star Wars Fans Are Still Confused By This Prequel-Era Plot Point

Star Wars fans are known for being opinionated, and they’re letting their thoughts be known regarding a plot from one of the Prequel-era movies. This trilogy of films introduced Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, Mace Windu, and a host of new characters in a galaxy far, far away. The middle film in the trilogy was Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and featured an intense battle on the planet of Geonosis between the Jedi and Separatist forces. There was a lot to digest in Attack of the Clones, but that hasn’t stopped Star Wars fandom from over-analyzing one overlooked topic.

A post on the Star Wars Reddit page asks the question, “What was the Jedi plan at Geonosis?” The image attached to the post features the Jedi just as the Separatist droids are surrounding them. It’s not clear what part of the plan the Redditor is questioning, but there are a few possibilities. Does it have to do with what the Jedi were going to do after being outnumbered on the battlefield? Or what the Jedi planned to do after arriving on Geonosis? They surely didn’t expect to find such a large droid army waiting for them.

Some commenters give their thoughts on what the Jedi were going to do on Geonosis. One post reads, “Honestly it kind of feels like their plan was just ‘we have a ton of Jedi show up all at once and I’m sure everything will sort itself out from there.’” Another speculates, “Storm the stage, rescue the prisoners, seize the separatist leadership. Everyone gives up, Clone wars over in like 20 minutes. Its a great plan so long as it goes absolutely flawlessly, none of the separatist leadership escapes and no one decides to use the giant army of killer robots regardless of the risk to the Jedi’s hostages.”

You’ll remember that Mace Windu refused to surrender to the Separatist leaders, meaning the Jedi were willing to go down fighting. The only reason they survived is because Yoda arrived with the clone army. “Pretty sure the big reason for the entire plot of the movie was they weren’t aware of the sheer numbers the droid army had. Thats why the clone army that was ‘made for them’ was suddenly and conveniently necessary,” a Redditor said.

“Unless you’re talking about this scene in the picture specifically, this was well after they got in over their heads. Their plan in the moment was to fight to the death after Mace refused surrender. Maybe some of them would have surrendered in the end but maybe not.”

Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie gets a new writer

Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in a New Jedi Order movie. The film will follow Rey as she looks to lead a new generation of Force-users. There have been several behind-the-scenes changes to the movie, and the latest has to do with the writer. George Nolfi (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Adjustment Bureau) is reportedly the latest scribe to sign on for the project. Nolfi takes over for Steven Knight, who left New Jedi Order back in October 2024. Prior to Knight, the writing duo of Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson took a stab at New Jedi Order.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still attached to direct Daisy Ridley in the Star Wars flick. Things have remained hush-hush regarding the plot of New Jedi Order, but reports indicate it will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. Once production eventually gets going on the project, we can expect Star Wars fans to give their opinions on it as well.