Star Wars Finally Shows How Powerful Yoda Really Is (& It’s More Than You Think)

Star Wars fans now know how powerful Yoda is when compared to other members of the Jedi Order. The revelation takes place in the upcoming High Republic novel Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi, which will be published on June 17th. Entertainment Weekly had an exclusive expert from the book, detailing a scene where a youngling named Bree has to go beneath the Temple on Coruscant to give other Jedi an important message: Yoda needs to return to the upper levels because “there’s something he needs to see.” A group of Jedi takes Yoda’s place in a meditation circle consisting of Jedi using the Force to hold back the Blight. It’s here Bree realizes how strong Yoda really is.

“‘It took four of them to replace Yoda,’ she thought,” the excerpt reads. The implication, of course, is that Yoda is four times as strong as the average Jedi.

Ever since audiences met Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back, he’s been one of the most powerful Star Wars characters in the entire franchise. The movies alone feature numerous instances of Yoda’s incredible strength — despite his old age. Raising the X-wing out of the Dagobah swamp is a magical moment, and he’s able to go toe to toe against multiple Sith Lords in the prequels. Even as a Force ghost, Yoda was able to strike the old Jedi library on Ahch-To with a lightning bolt, burning it down to teach Luke Skywalker a final lesson.

Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi is set to be the last adult novel for the High Republic publishing initiative, which started back in 2021. In April, Lucasfilm announced they were ending the High Republic arc this summer with the conclusion of Phase III. In addition to Trials of the Jedi, the last batch of High Republic publications include the comic miniseries Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi and the young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III – The Battle of Eriadu.

As a Jedi Grand Master, it was always apparent Yoda was significantly stronger than most Jedi. In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan Kenobi remarks that “even Master Yoda doesn’t have a midichlorian count that high” after examining Anakin Skywalker’s blood sample. That line communicated to the audience that Yoda is more powerful than most Jedi, and Anakin had the potential to be even more powerful than Yoda. The excerpt in Trials of the Jedi is another illustration of Yoda’s might, one that’s arguably more quantitative. It takes four trained, adult Jedi to accomplish the same task Yoda was doing on his own.

Unfortunately, it seems highly unlikely fans will ever get to see High Republic era Yoda display his power on screen. The Acolyte was the first live-action project set during this portion of the Star Wars timeline and it was cancelled after just one season — despite teasing Yoda’s role in the finale. It would have been interesting to see what the showrunners could have done to demonstrate the full extent of Yoda’s powers on the show, but at least this book gives fans an even greater sense of how strong he was with the Force.